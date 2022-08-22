Have been asked on many occasions whether my son and I are brothers: Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Sunday said considering his strict health regime several people tend to ask whether he and his son Udhayanidhi Stalin are brothers, particularly during his visits abroad.
Stalin, known for his avid involvement in sports, took part in the ‘Happy Streets’ initiative organised by the Greater Chennai Corporation, the police, and an English daily.
Excellent & Timely initiative @timesofindia, @chennaicorp, @tnpoliceoffl 👏
இன்றைய தலைமுறையினர் உடல்நலனும் உள்ளநலனும் பேண #HappyStreets போன்ற முன்னெடுப்புகள் ஊக்கமாக அமைய வேண்டும்.
நோயற்ற வாழ்வே குறைவற்ற செல்வம்! pic.twitter.com/zCEEhaUlt1
— M.K.Stalin (@mkstalin) August 21, 2022
Also, the Chief Minister played a game of basketball and shuttle during a visit to Elliot’s Beach and said he was almost 70 years old and people ask him whether he and his son (and sitting MLA) Udhayanidhi Stalin are brothers.
“I am not boasting. People do pose such questions to me on many occasions particularly when I undertake overseas visits. Why I am saying this is I take care of my body whenever I find time, considering the nature of my job,” he said.
Elaborating, he said he exercises for an hour and also practises yoga. “In the evenings, I walk for 5 km. I do not do these physical activities every day on account of job that I have, but I ensure I do whenever I get time,” he said.
Stalin, who recently tested COVID-19 positive, said he did not undergo major difficulties on account of his physical activity.
“Doctors told me that it was because of my good health, I did not undergo major difficulties soon after I tested positive for coronavirus.Therefore, it is necessary to take care of your health, to safeguard ourselves from any kind of disease,” he said.
Soon after the DMK assumed office in 2021, the Chief Minister has been seen cycling on the scenic East Coast Road and shared images and a video of his ride in the social media.
