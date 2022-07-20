Hand over AIADMK HQ keys to EPS, orders Madras HC

July 20, 2022 4:22:47 pm
More than a week after the state revenue department sealed the AIADMK headquarters following the violence between two warring factions in the party, the Madras High Court on Wednesday asked the government to hand over the office keys to former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who was elected as the interim general secretary on July 11.
However, Justice N Sathish Kumar, who gave the order, restrained AIADMK from letting their cadres and supporters access the party office for a period of one month to prevent untoward incidents. The court also directed the police to provide security for the office.
The court order was on petitions moved by both Palaniswami, or EPS, and his rival and former party coordinator, O Panneerselvam, or OPS. Both petitions had challenged the revenue department’s move.
While the EPS camp claimed that the violence was orchestrated by the OPS faction and that they stormed the party headquarters “with stones, sickles, and sticks…and entered the premises and ransacked the premises” with the help of police, the OPS faction claimed that he was in possession of the building as the coordinator of the party. The EPS camp countered these claims by citing a “legal” decision of the party to remove OPS from the party’s primary membership.
