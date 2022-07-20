scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 20, 2022

Hand over AIADMK HQ keys to EPS, orders Madras HC

Justice N Sathish Kumar, however, restrained AIADMK cadres and supporters from accessing the party office for one month to prevent untoward incidents

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
July 20, 2022 4:22:47 pm
Chennai News, Madras HCThe Madras High Court on Wednesday asked the government to hand over the office keys to former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. (File Photo)

More than a week after the state revenue department sealed the AIADMK headquarters following the violence between two warring factions in the party, the Madras High Court on Wednesday asked the government to hand over the office keys to former chief minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, who was elected as the interim general secretary on July 11.

However, Justice N Sathish Kumar, who gave the order, restrained AIADMK from letting their cadres and supporters access the party office for a period of one month to prevent untoward incidents. The court also directed the police to provide security for the office.

The court order was on petitions moved by both Palaniswami, or EPS, and his rival and former party coordinator, O Panneerselvam, or OPS. Both petitions had challenged the revenue department’s move.

While the EPS camp claimed that the violence was orchestrated by the OPS faction and that they stormed the party headquarters “with stones, sickles, and sticks…and entered the premises and ransacked the premises” with the help of police, the OPS faction claimed that he was in possession of the building as the coordinator of the party. The EPS camp countered these claims by citing a “legal” decision of the party to remove OPS from the party’s primary membership.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...Premium
Puneet Chhatwal: ‘Industry survived due to domestic tourism; infra is key...
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul ShewalePremium
Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...Premium
Jitin Prasada’s PWD is under cloud in UP: His OSD and 5 officers out for ...
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policyPremium
Indian MNCs are absent from discussions on digital policy
More from Chennai

 

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Ranil says Sri Lanka in a difficult situation, challenges ahead

Ranil says Sri Lanka in a difficult situation, challenges ahead

Ex-Kerala minister MM Mani withdraws remark against woman MLA

Ex-Kerala minister MM Mani withdraws remark against woman MLA

Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do they go?
Explained

Why do people give up their Indian citizenship, and where do they go?

Netflix says it lost nearly 1 mn subscribers & breathes a sigh of relief

Netflix says it lost nearly 1 mn subscribers & breathes a sigh of relief

Delhi HC stays guidelines barring restaurants from levying service charge

Delhi HC stays guidelines barring restaurants from levying service charge

Treating wife like cash cow amounts to cruelty: Karnataka HC

Treating wife like cash cow amounts to cruelty: Karnataka HC

Who is Avinash Das, director detained for sharing a photo of Shah with tainted bureaucrat?

Who is Avinash Das, director detained for sharing a photo of Shah with tainted bureaucrat?

Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

Nagpur businessman dies after setting fire to family inside car

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Uddhav was keen on alliance with BJP, had met PM: Rahul Shewale

Premium
Explained: What Rs 80 to a dollar means

Explained: What Rs 80 to a dollar means

Premium
When Gulzar & Yash Chopra disagreed on lyrics of 'Jiya Re', and AR Rahman watched quietly

When Gulzar & Yash Chopra disagreed on lyrics of 'Jiya Re', and AR Rahman watched quietly

How can diabetics deal with nausea, bloating and acidity

How can diabetics deal with nausea, bloating and acidity

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 20: Latest News
Advertisement