H1N1 virus detected in 282 children in Tamil Nadu; no need to panic, says Health Minister

A total of 282 children in Tamil Nadu have been infected with the H1N1 virus, state Minister for Health Ma Subramanian said Thursday, while denying reports that the virus is spreading rapidly in the state and pushing hospitals to capacity. There is no need to panic, he added.

Addressing reporters after inspecting the children’s hospital at Egmore in Chennai, Subramanian said the number of infected children includes 13 in government hospitals, 215 in private hospitals and 54 in home isolation.

“Similar to what we have seen in the past, due to change in climatic conditions before the monsoon, it is normal for children to get fever and cold. Since the Covid-19 pandemic, such cases have reduced due to measures like lockdown, social distancing and wearing of face masks. There is no need to panic,” Subramanian said.

“As far as the Egmore hospital is concerned, a total of 129 children have been admitted with fever, but none were diagnosed with H1N1. Eighteen of them have dengue, the rest have normal fever. Even if they are not infected with H1N1, it is imperative to provide treatment for three to five days and further isolate them safely,” the minister said.

The minister said fever, cold, cough, headache, throat pain and fatigue are some of the symptoms of H1N1 and that parents need to be cautious as it can infect others. “We reduced the number of influenza virus cases in the past two years as we had followed Covid-19 guidelines. Now, it is true that we are not following those safety measures as we used to. Parents of young children should ensure that they wear face masks and follow social distancing at public places. Children should stay away from people who have flu symptoms,” he added.

The health department has also sent a notice to all government hospitals in this regard. Subramanian said the hospitals have been asked to monitor children and the medicines provided to them. Further, he said, the health authorities are briefing pharmacists not to provide medicines without prescription even if it is for a normal fever.

The health department is taking all possible measures to eliminate mosquito breeding, Subramanian added. He also requested everyone not to panic or spread misinformation about the disease.