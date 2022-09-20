H1N1: TN minister allays fears over surge in cases, no holiday for schools

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian on Monday said that there was nothing to be alarmed about the surge in H1N1 influenza (swine flu) cases, and added that there was no need to declare holiday for schools since the parents were already advised not to send their wards to school if they have any symptom such as cold or fever.

Subramanian’s reply comes after Opposition parties, including Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK), urged the government to announce holiday for school children in the wake of rising fever cases.

While addressing reporters in Chennai, Subramanian said that the state was fully geared up to tackle the viral infection. According to the minister, Tamil Nadu recorded 368 confirmed cases of H1N1 influenza on Monday, and among them 42 are below five years, 65 people are in the age group of 5-14, 192 are aged between 15 and 65, while 69 people are aged above 65 years.

“The incidence of fever cases which is usually 1 per cent will slightly rise during monsoon times. Of the 368 H1N1 influenza cases, 264 are being treated in private hospitals, 89 are being treated at home and only 15 are admitted in government facilities. The patients recovered in three days. Even my grandson and granddaughter suffered from fever and body pain for three days and they recovered and started going to school. So, there is no need to fear,” said Health Minister Ma Subramanian.

Citing Puducherry government’s decision to declare holiday for school students till Class VIII due to viral fever till September 25, PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss had said that children’s health is more important than education, and hence the government should take this up seriously and set up medical camps to break the chain.