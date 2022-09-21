scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Sep 21, 2022

H1N1: Tamil Nadu to conduct fever camps at 1,000 locations

Special camps would continue to function in the coming days in areas having more than three people infected with flu-like ailments.

The Tamil Nadu government will organise fever camps at 1,000 locations, including 100 in Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu government will organise fever camps at 1,000 locations, including 100 in Chennai, Wednesday as a precautionary measure to diagnose fever, provide necessary treatment and prevent the surge in The Tamil Nadu government will organise fever camps at 1,000 locations, including 100 in Chennai (swine flu) cases.

Health Minister Ma Subramanian Tuesday said that the camps would be in place throughout the monsoon season. He told reporters that in the last 10 months, a total of 1,066 people have been infected with the virus in the state.  He said that the state recorded 371 confirmed cases of H1N1 influenza on Tuesday, and among them 46 patients are below five years of age, 60 people are in the age group of 5-14, 194 are aged between 15 and 65, while 71 are aged above 65 years. He said that only 15 are admitted to government hospitals and the rest are being treated in other facilities.

Subramanian said that special camps would continue to function in the coming days in areas that are identified as having more than three people infected with flu-like ailments.

“There are possibilities of conducting these camps at the hospitals, primary healthcare centres and sub-health centres. People having any of the symptoms such as fever, cold or headache can visit these camps, seek health care personnel’s advice and get themselves treated for infections. A total of 476 mobile health units are already in place to conduct these fever camps,” he said.

He requested parents not to send their children to schools if they have any of the above symptoms, and added that schools have been informed to monitor the students and hence there is no need to panic.

First published on: 21-09-2022 at 12:04:47 pm
