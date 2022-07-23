Gutkha scam: CBI gets DMK govt permission to prosecute two former AIADMK ministers, two DGPs

The Tamil Nadu government has granted permission to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to prosecute two former ministers from the AIADMK, two retired DGPs and eight other officers in the sensational gutkha scam that shook the previous government.

On Tuesday the government granted permission to CBI’s anti-corruption (III) unit to prosecute C Vijayabaskar, who handled the health portfolio, and B V Ramana, who was in charge of commercial taxes, among others in the case.

The case gained significance also for the names of two former Chennai city police commissioners–T K Rajendran and S George. Other suspects are officials of police, the Chennai corporation, the food safety department, and commercial taxes. They are accused of taking bribes worth Rs 39.91 crore to help sell banned gutkha products in the Chennai city area.

The case started with the seizure of a red ledger, similar to the Sahara diary, during an income tax raid at a godown in a Chennai suburb in July 2016. While the raid at the godown was linked to the illegal sale of gutkha in the city, the diary had details of monthly payments made by the gutkha mafia to people in power. The payment details were mainly pertaining to a period between 2015 and 2016.

The series of raids at three godowns linked to the gutkha mafia had also seized tonnes of the banned products. In an interview with The Indian Express in June 2017, an investigator said the ledger had devoted a page each to record the monthly payments made to VIPs. “A detailed probe into the case revealed that a monthly bribe to the tune of Rs 15 lakh was being paid to city police commissioners while the assistant police commissioners used to get Rs 2-3 lakhs. There were also fixed bribe rates for joint commissioners, deputy commissioners, police inspectors in local stations, police intelligence officers, central excise officers and even health and food safety inspectors to facilitate the banned gutkha products in the city region,” the investigator said.

The case also created trouble for the government. When B R Balakrishnan, then principal director of the income tax department, wrote a letter in August 2016 to then chief secretary and the DGP about the evidence against ministers and senior officers in the scam, then DGP Ashok Kumar, a no-nonsense officer, initiated a parallel probe in the matter.

When the government did not reply to the I-T department letter, DGP Kumar’s independent report on the allegations did not go down well with the then chief minister’s office. At a time when the government operations were in crisis due to the worsening health of then chief minister J Jayalalithaa, Kumar’s attempt to take up the issue to Jayalalithaa backfired and he was removed from the post.

One of the reasons reported for the ouster of DGP Kumar was the involvement in the case of the senior police officer George, known as one of Jayalalithaa’s favourite police officers. Also, a section of top IPS officers succeeded in convincing the then chief minister that Kumar was trying to trap state officers using his clout in central agencies. After DGP Kumar was shunted out, Rajendran, one of the accused in the case, became the DGP.

An additional commissioner of the Central Crime Branch who helped DGP Kumar to prepare the report was another casualty. Though known for his impeccable investigation record, he was shunted out to a southern district to head a state transport corporation.

The August 2016 letter of the I-T department, an interrogation report and the ledger details narrated the backstory of Madhava Rao, one of the three leading gutkha manufacturers in the state. He had paid up to Rs 40 crore to the ministers and top police officers. A total of Rs 60 lakh had been paid to the Chennai city police commissioners since 2015. The ledger had details of each payment, with dates, months, names of the officers besides details of special payments made during Deepavali and Christmas.

The confidential reports connected to the case were later found at Veda Nilayam, the late Jayalalithaa’s residence, during an I-T raid in November 2017. The CBI filed its first chargesheet in the case in November 2018.