Green move: Southern Railways distributes over 800 hand-held terminals to TTEs

In an eco-friendly initiative, the Southern Railway has distributed 857 hand-held terminals (HHTs) to travelling ticket examiners (TTEs) in six railway divisions to replace paper charts currently in use, officials said.
The move will also enable passengers to get real-time information about vacant berths at stations en route, officials said. As details on cancellations are sent on an hourly basis to the HHTs, fraudulent travel can also be easily detected, they pointed out.
“The TTEs can easily check the tickets of passengers, mark turned up/not turned up and expedite allotment of fresh/alternate berths or seats. Besides, upgrading/downgrading accommodation, calculation of occupancy for food and bedrolls can be made swiftly,” stated a release by the Southern Railway.
The hand-held terminals were launched as a pilot project in Southern Railway on December 31, 2018 to simplify on-board ticket checking, the release said, adding that they were put to use on an experimental basis on two train services in the first phase.
At present, 246 of the 857 HHTs have been distributed in the Chennai Railway Division. The rest have been distributed in the Tiruchchirappalli division (101), Madurai division (98), Thiruvananthapuram division (148), Palakkad division (140) and Salem division (124), officials said.
So far, the terminals have been used by TTEs in trains including the Madurai-Chennai Egmore Tejas Express, Chennai Egmore – Tiruchirapalli Rockfort Express and the Chennai Egmore – Salem Superfast Express. They will soon be introduced in more trains in a phased manner.
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
