Tuesday, June 28, 2022
Greater Chennai Police begins ‘No Honking’ awareness drive, says enforcement against loud horns soon

As per a statement from the police, continuous awareness programmes are set to be raised through school students, skits, FM channels, etc.

By: Express News Service | Chennai |
June 28, 2022 3:42:48 pm
The awareness drive in Ashok Pillar, Chennai (Express photo)

The Greater Chennai Police Monday began ‘No Honking’, a special drive to raise awareness among drivers on the consequences of continuous and unnecessary honking.

The police said the drive, which is set to take place till July 3, aims to give drivers the knowledge about the harmful effects of honking leading to health problems and noise pollution.

Inaugurating the event Monday, City Commissioner Shankar Jiwal said, “In the coming days, the enforcement will begin after the procurement of noise metres prescribed by the Tamil Nadu pollution control board to assess the allowed decibel in public places.”

Also read |Chennai’s Koyambedu market officials plan to adopt strict Covid-19 protocols to reduce spread of virus

A signature campaign is set to be held and the police are planning to play anti-honking announcements and songs at around 100 junctions. Pamphlets about the dangers of noise pollution are set to be distributed through school children in many areas of the city.

About 20 cut-outs are set to be placed in certain spots where people can come, place their faces and take photos along with an anti-honking pledge. The public can send those images to the traffic police numbers and the police, through their social media handles, will be uploading them with anti-honking pledges.

Further, the police are planning to play audio/video messages of famous celebrities from film, sports and other fields on visual and social media platforms. The awareness messages would also be displayed through LED screens at some points.

The police will be monitoring the noise level during this campaign. Commissioner Jiwal said motorists who are found having loud horns on their vehicles would be penalised.

