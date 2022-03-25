Greater Chennai Corporation’s social media handles for Covid turn into grievance redressal platforms

The Greater Chennai Corporation Thursday said their social media handles, which were started to provide updates on Covid-19 and other vaccine-related information, have now become more of a communication tool and also as a grievance redressal platform.

A total of 2.8 lakh people are following them on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram, the civic body said.

Dear #Chennaiites

Thanks for being a part of #GCC's activities by following, & motivating the team with your likes & suggestions. Your continued participation will help the city progress sustainably.

Here are some statistics of #GCC Social Media👇#ChennaiCorporation#HereToServe pic.twitter.com/TwhaFQnoTm — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) March 23, 2022

According to the data issued by the officials, from September 2021 to March 2022, for the period of six months, the corporation received 651 complaints through Twitter, 90 through Instagram and 22 through Facebook. Of the total 763 complaints, action has been initiated on 497, the officials said. This is apart from the vaccination and property tax-related queries.

“From December 2021 to March 2022, Chennai Corporation’s Twitter handle recorded 6.5 million impressions. A maximum of 71,800 impressions were recorded on a single day,” a statement read.

The social media handles of the civic body were actively rendering services during the heavy rains that lashed the city last year and led to water stagnation in several areas.