Chennai civic body seeks residents’ help to make city greener

The meeting between Greater Chennai Corporation and members of the Residential Welfare Association at the Rippon Building. (Photo: Twitter/@chennaicorp)

In a bid to make Chennai a greener city, the civic body has asked Residential Welfare Associations (RWA) to help it plant saplings alongside roads, in parks or open spaces in their respective localities.

The decision to conduct the tree drive was taken during a meeting between the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) and representatives of the Residents’ Welfare Association on Thursday at the Rippon Building.

During the meeting, GCC commissioner Gangandeep Singh Bedi said that the civic body intends to plant saplings that are suitable for each corporation zone according to the condition of the soil, availability of water, and width of the street.

“There are several practical difficulties when it comes to maintaining the plants. Hence, we are launching this campaign along with the RWAs, who will not only plant the trees but also maintain it,” Singh added.

He further informed that welfare societies that are interested in the movement can get permission from the concerned zonal officer. In addition, the RWAs would be given manure and natural fertilisers free of cost.

“The government and corporation will recognise and appreciate those who are doing well. A monthly meeting will be held and the zonal officer of each zone will give certificates to the associations performing well,” he said.