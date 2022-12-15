scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

Greater Chennai Corporation installs over 600 CCTV cameras in schools

The cameras have been placed at the entry point of the school campus, in the corridors, and inside the classrooms.

A total of 636 CCTVs have been installed in 29 higher secondary schools, 37 high schools, 90 middle schools and three primary schools.
The Greater Chennai Corporation said Thursday it has installed CCTV cameras in schools under its purview at the cost of Rs 4.64 crore. As many as 281 schools, including 32 higher secondary schools, 38 high schools, 92 middle schools and 119 primary schools, are run by the corporation.

“Under the Nirbhaya Scheme, considering the safety of the students, a total of 636 CCTVs have been installed in 29 higher secondary schools, 37 high schools, 90 middle schools and three primary schools,” the civic body said in a release.

The cameras have been placed at the entry point of the school campus, in the corridors, and inside the classrooms, which will be monitored in the principal’s room.

The corporation said in the release that to keep its schools on par with those run by private institutions, the education department under the direction of Chief Minister M K Stalin is taking several measures which include improving school infrastructure, providing free breakfast and uniform for students, and financially supporting girl students pursuing higher education among others.

The corporation also claimed that as part of the initiative to remove illegal hoardings in the city, as many as 62 advertisement boards and 33 banners were removed Thursday.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 07:17:22 pm
