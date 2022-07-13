scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Greater Chennai Corporation fines 87 parks for lack of maintenance

Maintenance works on 571 of the 738 parks under the corporation's jurisdiction have been given to private contractors on a contract basis.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
July 13, 2022 11:03:21 am
Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi noted that the contractors are fined from Rs 500 to 10,000 for shortage of manpower and if they are fined three times, their contracts would be cancelled. (Representational image/Express)

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Tuesday fined 87 parks for a combined sum of Rs 1,35,590 due to lack of maintenance. In a press release, the corporation noted that 18 contractors were fined Rs 28,090 for not deploying enough workers and 69 were penalised Rs 1,07,500 for poor maintenance after irregularities were found in a field inspection conducted from June 14 to July 7.

Chennai Live |liveFollow all the latest news updates from your city here

On behalf of the civic body’s park department, 738 parks have been maintained for public use, as per the release. Maintenance works on 571 among these have been given to private contractors on a contract basis. The contractors are expected to deploy adequate workers to ensure that the works get completed in the stipulated time. They should engage a security guard, a sanitary worker and a park supervisor as per the contract among many things. They are also expected to keep a complaint box for the public to post their grievances if any.

More from Chennai

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi noted that the contractors are fined from Rs 500 to 10,000 for shortage of manpower and if they are fined three times, their contracts would be cancelled.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Mattewara a game changer?Premium
Mattewara a game changer?
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...Premium
National Emblem Row: Dimensions, angle of view, make emblem look differen...
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youthPremium
India’s demography at crossroads: Elderly may outnumber the youth
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupeePremium
Explained: Why the euro has fallen to $1, what it means for the rupee

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 13: Latest News
Advertisement