Greater Chennai Corporation fines 87 parks for lack of maintenance

The Greater Chennai Corporation on Tuesday fined 87 parks for a combined sum of Rs 1,35,590 due to lack of maintenance. In a press release, the corporation noted that 18 contractors were fined Rs 28,090 for not deploying enough workers and 69 were penalised Rs 1,07,500 for poor maintenance after irregularities were found in a field inspection conducted from June 14 to July 7.

On behalf of the civic body’s park department, 738 parks have been maintained for public use, as per the release. Maintenance works on 571 among these have been given to private contractors on a contract basis. The contractors are expected to deploy adequate workers to ensure that the works get completed in the stipulated time. They should engage a security guard, a sanitary worker and a park supervisor as per the contract among many things. They are also expected to keep a complaint box for the public to post their grievances if any.

Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi noted that the contractors are fined from Rs 500 to 10,000 for shortage of manpower and if they are fined three times, their contracts would be cancelled.