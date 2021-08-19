Greater Chennai Corporation announces contests for Madras Day

The Greater Chennai Corporation announced a set of contests and other initiatives ahead of ‘Madras Day’ on August 22, which celebrates the founding of the city 382 years ago.

In a statement, the corporation said in a bid to celebrate the historically-significant day benefiting the public, initiatives like mass cleaning, contests for school and college students, and artists have been planned.

The state ministers are also expected to participate in tree plantation and beautification at slum areas in the city. They would also launch the drive to vaccinate people aged above 80 years at their doorstep. Meanwhile, the corporation’s buildings will flaunt a new look on the day and bus lanes and other streets will be decked up with kolam and trees.

People can paint their artworks in slum areas and take selfies with them and send it to 9445190856 and the best work will get featured on Chennai Corporation’s Twitter page. People can also click pictures of the corporation’s parks and birds at water bodies and tag the civic body.

Those who wish to be a part of the event can register themselves at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf0CfTUzlP6bisZ1NuJ3nQKFn8gTHXwYBZmCbLhQTe_JdvYfg/viewform?usp=send_form.

Private companies have also been encouraged to provide CSR funds to celebrate the event in a grand manner. Further, the civic body is planning to conduct several competitions on the theme of ‘Singara Chennai’.

A painting competition (for children aged below 14 years) and a photography contest will take place on August 20 and August 21. A competition for beautification of the corporation buildings, bridges will also take place on August 22.

People who wish to participate in the above events can upload their works at https://chennaicorporation.gov.in/gcc/online-services/comp/home.jsp.

Further, people have been welcomed to submit sculptures depicting the identity of Chennai directly at the Rippon Building between August 22 and August 28 and for further details, people can dial 9945190856.