Chennai corporation commissioner inspects Kodungaiyur dumping yard, other waste processing units

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) Commissioner Gangandeep Singh Bedi Wednesday inspected the Kodungaiyur dumping yard along several other waste processing facilities in the city.

During his visit to the dumping yard, Bedi inspected the 360-tonne construction processing and recycling unit. The unit is ready to commence operations and will become functional soon, the GCC said.

A statement released by the GCC said the commissioner also inspected a 50-tonne incinerator plant in the Kodungaiyur dump yard, which was functioning on a trial basis to process non-recyclable waste.

these units at Kodungaiyur. Processing of Construction & Demolition Waste from Zone 1 to 8 at the Designated processing facility site atKodungaiyur of #GCC under Design, Build, Finance, Operate&Transfer (DBFOT)model.👇

Land area: 15 Acres

Capacity: 100MT/Hour#ChennaiCorporation pic.twitter.com/fcRAbFY00z — Greater Chennai Corporation (@chennaicorp) September 1, 2021

The commissioner along with senior officials inspected the 80-tonne unit to recycle horticultural waste at the Kodungaiyur dumping yard, and the two upcoming units of a bio-CNG plant at Chinnasekadu in Madhavaram Zone.

Deputy Commissioner (Health) Manish S Narnaware, Regional Deputy Commissioner (North) D Sneha and Chief Engineer (Solid Waste Management) N Mahesan accompanied Bedi on the visit.