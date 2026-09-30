In more trouble for Veeramani, police say girl he sexually abused in 2004 died by suicide

Police have now booked Veeramani for abetment of suicide and invoked provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act against him. (File Photo)

The Special Investigation Team probing sexual abuse allegations against granite baron R Veeramani, 84, is preparing to file its first chargesheet within days, even as the Chennai police have now booked him for allegedly abetting the suicide of a minor girl more than two decades ago.

“We hope to file the chargesheet within two weeks,” a senior police officer said, referring to the first POCSO case, registered in October 2025. The 2004 death surfaced during the investigation after police accessed a message allegedly sent by co-accused Shanthi, 60, to Veeramani, asking whether he remembered his involvement in the death of a girl.

A special team traced the girl’s family, after which her mother lodged a complaint alleging that Veeramani had sexually abused her daughter and that the girl later died by suicide.