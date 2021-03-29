Govt will not impose lockdown suddenly, says Tamil Nadu Health and Family Welfare secretary

Tamil Nadu has been following the policy of test, trace, treat to bring down the number of active cases. (PTI)

Tamil Nadu’s Health and Family Welfare Department secretary, J Radhakrishnan, on Sunday said that the government will not take any sudden decision on imposing another lockdown in the state as it causes unnecessary panic among the public.

He said that there is laxity among workers and the government in taking steps to curb the spread of Covid-19 cases in the state. “We should not squander the gain achieved through effective monitoring measures,” he added.

Radhakrishnan and a team of health officials visited the Rajiv Gandhi Government General hospital to inspect the allocation of 300 additional beds for Covid-19 patients.

“We have initiated a micro plan. The ITHAS software developed by the IIT is also being used to identify potential hotspots. The officials have been asked to strictly implement the test, track and treat policy. For every person who tests positive, we have instructed the officials to test a minimum of 30 of their contacts,” he informed.

He added that they have taken every measure to ensure people wear masks in public places including meetings, religious congregations etc. “Only five districts in Tamil Nadu have a positivity rate above 3 per cent and nine districts have a positive rate above two per cent. I request people to stay alert, wear masks and avoid visiting crowded areas. Those who can work from home should opt for that,” he said.