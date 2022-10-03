scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Govt using IT tools to make Tamil Nadu hub of innovation: Minister Mano Thangaraj

IT would be flexed to foster growth, generate employment and to provide citizen-centric services besides take the DMK government's social welfare schemes to people's doorsteps, he said.

The importance being given to start-ups, innovations and the ecosystem was also highlighted at the conference, Thangaraj added. (Twitter/@ManoThangaraj)

The Tamil Nadu government was employing IT tools to make the state a hub of innovation, Mano Thangaraj, Minister for Information Technology & Digital services, said on Monday.

IT would be flexed to foster growth, generate employment and to provide citizen-centric services besides take the DMK government’s social welfare schemes to people’s doorsteps, he said.

“I spoke about the digital initiatives of Tamil Nadu government, especially skill development, providing high-speed internet access in village panchayats, initiatives in urban and rural areas, data-centric governance to identify genuine beneficiaries and other works at the Digital India’s Conference of State IT Ministers,” he said.

Speaking to reporters in the national capital, the Minister said his speech centered around three major focus areas of G2C (Government to citizen) initiatives in providing efficient and swift online services to people, e-Governance and data-centric governance for smart decision making.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

“Many appreciated the initiatives taken in Tamil Nadu under the leadership of Chief Minister M K Stalin especially the last mile connectivity and Internet services for all villages,” he said.

The importance being given to start-ups, innovations and the ecosystem was also highlighted at the conference, Thangaraj added.

Responding to a question, he said the emerging drone technology and its application in diverse fields including agriculture, traffic management; and also robotics opens new opportunities for growth.

Advertisement

“We are exploring the possibilities of their applications and also adapt the best practices from abroad to make the state numero uno in digital services. This is also the dream of our Chief Minister,” he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll pushPremium
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll push
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from ChinaPremium
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from China
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...

The Minister said in a tweet “State to adopt IT for growth, governance & people’s welfare. Under vibrant leadership of Hon’ble @cmotamilnadu @mkstalin, IT & DS Dept. is using IT tools to make TN hub of innovation. IT for growth, job generation, efficient online services & social justice is our mission.”

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 09:23:52 pm
Next Story

Tejasswi Prakash’s response to paparazzi’s question about her wedding with Karan Kundrra will leave you in splits. Watch

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement