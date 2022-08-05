scorecardresearch
Friday, August 05, 2022

Governor RN Ravi lauds Tamil Nadu varsities for securing top 10 position in NIRF ranking

"It is a matter of joy and pride that several of our institutions have secured top ranks in NIRF-2022," Governor RN Ravi said and congratulated the Vice-Chancellors, managements, professors, faculty and their teams for the commendable achievement.

Chennai |
August 5, 2022 7:18:44 am
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi (Twitter/@rajbhavntamilnadu)

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday lauded 11 universities from the State which figured in the list of top 10 universities based on the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking.

The achievers have shown distinguished leadership intellectually and administratively to get this proud position by competing with the best at the national level, he said while inaugurating the “Conclave of Excellence in Higher Education in Tamil Nadu,” based on NIRF ranking 2022 held as a part of the ongoing Freedom Fortnight celebrations on the eve of 75 years of India’s Independence at the Raj Bhavan here.

“It is a matter of joy and pride that several of our institutions have secured top ranks in NIRF-2022,” Ravi said and congratulated the Vice-Chancellors, managements, professors, faculty and their teams for the commendable achievement.

Also, he greeted them for their initiatives, dedication with managerial skills and collective team efforts in their
pursuit of excellence.

The Conclave was held to felicitate the higher education institutions – Central, State and private universities of Tamil Nadu which secured the top 10 position in various categories of NIRF ranking, and to have the achievers share their experiences and help other institutions to benefit.

Presentations on excellence were made by the top-10 NIRF 2022 ranking institutions such as IIT Madras which ranked No. 1 in the country, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham – Coimbatore, VIT-Vellore, NIT – Trichy, CMC Vellore, Presidency College, Chennai, Loyola College, Chennai, PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, SRM Dental College, Chennai, and JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty.

State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi and Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian were among those who spoke.

First published on: 05-08-2022 at 07:18:44 am

