Governor RN Ravi lauds Tamil Nadu varsities for securing top 10 position in NIRF ranking

August 5, 2022 7:18:44 am
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday lauded 11 universities from the State which figured in the list of top 10 universities based on the National Institute of Ranking Framework (NIRF) ranking.
The achievers have shown distinguished leadership intellectually and administratively to get this proud position by competing with the best at the national level, he said while inaugurating the “Conclave of Excellence in Higher Education in Tamil Nadu,” based on NIRF ranking 2022 held as a part of the ongoing Freedom Fortnight celebrations on the eve of 75 years of India’s Independence at the Raj Bhavan here.
“It is a matter of joy and pride that several of our institutions have secured top ranks in NIRF-2022,” Ravi said and congratulated the Vice-Chancellors, managements, professors, faculty and their teams for the commendable achievement.
Governor Ravi emphasised on collaboration among education institutions for harnessing their true potential for Nation building. #AmritKaal #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav @PMOIndia @HMOIndia @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/R3n9Nidkw9
— RAJ BHAVAN, TAMIL NADU (@rajbhavan_tn) August 4, 2022
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
Also, he greeted them for their initiatives, dedication with managerial skills and collective team efforts in their
pursuit of excellence.
The Conclave was held to felicitate the higher education institutions – Central, State and private universities of Tamil Nadu which secured the top 10 position in various categories of NIRF ranking, and to have the achievers share their experiences and help other institutions to benefit.
Presentations on excellence were made by the top-10 NIRF 2022 ranking institutions such as IIT Madras which ranked No. 1 in the country, Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham – Coimbatore, VIT-Vellore, NIT – Trichy, CMC Vellore, Presidency College, Chennai, Loyola College, Chennai, PSGR Krishnammal College for Women, Coimbatore, Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences, Chennai, SRM Dental College, Chennai, and JSS College of Pharmacy, Ooty.
Subscriber Only Stories
State Higher Education Minister K Ponmudi and Health and Family Welfare Minister Ma Subramanian were among those who spoke.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Shinde calls in sick amid reports of Fadnavis visit to Delhi, MLAs sent back
Withdrawal of Data Protection Bill: Who benefits from delay?Premium
Wait until we decide on rival Sena pleas: SC to Election Commission
Latest News
Tamil Nadu: Two more held in girl’s suicide case
Madras HC closes wealth tax against VK Sasikala
Idris Elba to star in David Leitch-directed Netflix movie Bang
Madras HC Judge criticises O Panneerselvam for seeking change of judge
Thai police say 13 people killed, 35 injured in night club fire
In a first, IIT-M holds student council election using blockchain technology
DMK blaming Centre, as it couldn’t fulfill poll promise: BJP
Company which ED claims gave loan to Young Indian among search targets
Himachal Pradesh lake tragedy not one-off; 156 drowned in 2020; 145 in 2021; 70 this year
In Birmingham, a Punjab tailor’s son does some heavy lifting to stitch up a victory saga
12% GST on sarais reminds of Mughal-era ‘Jizyah’ tax: Chadha to Sitharaman
SGPC: 110 Sikhs in Afghanistan desperate to come to India