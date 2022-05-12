Gangsters throw Molotov cocktails at police in Tamil Nadu, arrested

Five members of a gang that allegedly hurled Molotov cocktails at police at an abandoned petroleum refinery in Tamil Nadu’s Cuddalore district were arrested on Thursday.

According to the police, on Wednesday morning, they visited the petroleum refinery at Periyakuppam after being informed that the gang with the support of local villagers had engaged in the theft of scrap materials.

Seeing the police, the gang allegedly hurled Molotov cocktails and fled the spot. A couple of the Molotov cocktails exploded but no one was hurt, according to the police.

Superintendent of police S Sakthi Ganesan told indianexpress.com that the factory was located close to the coast and had remained shut for the past five years. “The place is under dispute. So no one is taking care of it and the spot is used for anti-social activities. One end of the premises is open and anti-social elements had used it to enter the premises using boats. They used the cover of bushes and the thick vegetation to avoid detection. There is no light in the whole area, and many snakes and venomous insects are found there. We are monitoring the area. We have arrested close to 20 people and seized more than a dozen vehicles till now,” he said.