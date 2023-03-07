Gangster in Tamil Nadu Police custody opens fire at officials, injured

A gangster who was in police custody in connection with a murder in Tamil Nadu’s Coimbatore district, was Tuesday injured during an exchange of fire with the police when they took him to Coimbatore to recover a weapon.

G Chandeesh, DCP (Coimbatore North), told reporters that the accused identified as Sanjay Raja, 31, was involved in a murder case registered at the Coimbatore Race Course police station in February.

Raja surrendered before an Egmore court in Chennai last week after which the Coimbatore Race Course police got him in custody for five days.

The co-accused in the murder case had said Sanjay Raja was in possession of two pistols, the officer said. “We have already secured one gun in Chennai. Sanjay Raja told us that he had hidden another pistol among the bushes near the Saravanampatti area near Coimbatore. The police team took him to the spot. While the police team was searching for the weapon today morning, the accused himself took hold of the weapon, which was apparently a loaded country-made revolver, from the bushes and fired two rounds at the police,” he said.

The officer said that the team comprising Inspector Krishna Leela, two sub-inspectors, a special sub-inspector, and a grade-I constable who were with the accused managed to take shelter in thick bushes as soon as he opened fire.

Chandeesh said that as per the primary analysis, the accused had fired two rounds at the police, and in self-defence sub-inspector Chandrasekhar had fired near the knee area of the accused.

“It’s sheer luck, the police escaped the bullet injuries as he was aiming at the chest of the police officials. Even if one of the bullets had hit them, there would have been loss of life,” Chandeesh added.

The gangster was taken to the Coimbatore government hospital for first aid, and his condition is said to be stable, the police said.

According to the police, in February, Sanjay Raja and four others were involved in the murder of one Sathyapandi, an accused in the murder of a Hindu Munnani supporter in 2020. While the rest of the gang members surrendered before a court in Arakkonam last month, Raja, the mastermind of the crime, had been absconding.