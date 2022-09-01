scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Gang dismantles mobile phone tower in Tamil Nadu, sells it to scrap dealer for Rs 6L; three held

The fraudsters posing as authorities of a private mobile company dismantled the tower at Vazhapadi in Salem district in July. The gang worked for close to a month to plan the theft.

Uma Shankar, the Inspector of Police, Vazhapadi told indianexpress.com that the gang, posing as authorities of a private mobile company, dismantled the tower in July after showing some fake documents to the person who was maintaining the farm on which the tower was built. (Express Photo)

The Tamil Nadu police last Sunday arrested three members of a gang that was involved in stealing a mobile tower at Vazhapadi in Tamil Nadu’s Salem district. According to the police, the gang dismantled the tower and sold it to a scrap dealer in Virudhunagar for Rs 6.40 lakh.

The police suspect that more persons are involved in the theft and an investigation is under way.

Uma Shankar, the Inspector of Police, Vazhapadi told indianexpress.com that the gang, posing as authorities of a private mobile company, dismantled the tower in July after showing some fake documents to the person who was maintaining the farm on which the tower was built. The theft came to light when employees of a private company that maintained the tower took notice and lodged a complaint.

The officer said that the tower was erected in 2000 by Aircel in the field of one Subramanian. As Subramanian was staying in Erode, another person had been taking care of his land in Vazhapadi. Aircel had been paying rent to the farm owner till 2017 and later a private company named GTL had taken over the tower and had been maintaining it. They had been paying rent till 2019.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...Premium
The ‘stubborn, abnormal’ La Ninã conditions are impacting Ind...
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’amPremium
Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans

As there was no other company currently looking after the tower, the perpetrators had planned to dismantle the tower and sell them to a scrap dealer. Inspector Shankar said one Shanmugam, a former employee of Aircel, had masterminded the plan.

“The men had prepared a fake document which authorises them to dismantle the tower. The document had a sign and seal of Aircel which made the people near the farms believe that these people are from the company. They had shown the document to the person who had been maintaining the farmland and had dismantled the tower in less than two days and used a truck to transport them. This gang had worked for close to a month to plan the theft. They zeroed in on the tower which is not currently in use and hired local people to help them identify their potential targets,” the officer added.

The employees of the private mobile operator who came to know about the incident lodged a complaint on July 29. A case was registered under multiple sections including sections and 379 (theft), 420 (cheating), 419 (cheating by impersonation), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) of the Indian Penal Code among others.

More from Chennai
Advertisement

The police managed to nab the accused a month later. According to the police, Nagamuthu of Tirunelveli, Shanmugam of Tuticorin, and Rakesh Sharma of Vazhapadi, Salem were arrested on August 28. The police have recovered 10 tonnes of iron and a generator from the accused. The men were remanded and later sent to judicial custody.

First published on: 01-09-2022 at 03:59:34 pm
Next Story

Man surprises son with a dog, boy can’t believe it’s real at first. Watch

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Kartik Kumar, Bihar Mahagathbandhan govt’s first ‘tainted’ casualty

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

Delhi: Paytm transaction of Rs 100 leads police to accused in Rs 4 crore heist

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

‘Baith jaiye’: KCR tells Nitish as he replies to ‘Oppn PM candidate’ questions

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

IMF agrees to lend Sri Lanka $2.9 billion; here's what happens now

How a conversation, a baby boy led Mumbai police to a gang of abductors
Solving Crime

How a conversation, a baby boy led Mumbai police to a gang of abductors

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Indian-American racially abused in US: 'Dirty Hindu... this ain't India'

Karnataka court adjourns Muruga Mutt seer's anticipatory bail plea hearing in sexual assault case

Karnataka court adjourns Muruga Mutt seer's anticipatory bail plea hearing in sexual assault case

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender equality, passes away

Mary Roy, educator and champion of gender equality, passes away

Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am

Lessons with Mother Nature Ma’am

Premium
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as 'crusader of peace'

Premium
Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement