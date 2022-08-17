Chennai: Gang decamps with cash from finance firm, second incident in a week

August 17, 2022 2:11:25 pm
A seven-member gang decamped with cash worth Rs 6 lakh from a finance firm at Vadapalani in Chennai Tuesday, said the police.
According to the police, around 3:30 pm, the gang entered the firm, and threatened the owner and the staff at knifepoint before fleeing with the cash on their two-wheelers.
After the owner raised the alarm, other staff members attempted to catch hold of the robbers and during the chase, one of them was nabbed. The Vadapalani police identified the accused as Syed Riyaz Batcha (23) of Virugambakkam.
An official said the firm provided loans to vendors of the Koyambedu wholesale market. “Five special teams have been formed to nab the remaining members of the gang,” the police said.
The city police had arrested members of a gang in connection with a gold heist at the branch of a non-banking financial company near Arumbakkam a few days ago.
