Thursday, May 26, 2022
G Square case: Chennai police to drop ‘Junior Vikatan’ directors’ names from FIR

The complainant had alleged that one Kevin demanded Rs 50 lakh from G Square Realtors to prevent publication of an article in 'Junior Vikatan' linking the firm with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin's son-in-law Sabareesan.

By: Express Web Desk | Chennai |
Updated: May 26, 2022 12:40:36 pm
According to the police statement released on Wednesday, during the investigation, police found evidence that Kevin had financial transactions with a few of the magazine employees.

A few days after the Greater Chennai Police arrested one person and booked the directors of a popular bi-weekly Tamil magazine and a few others for allegedly making extortion calls to a popular real estate company, the police have now issued a statement saying that steps are being taken to remove the names of the directors and a few others from the first information report (FIR).

Based on a May 21 complaint filed by Purushotham Kumar, the chief compliance officer of G Square Realtors, the police booked the directors of ‘Junior Vikatan’, whistleblower Savukku Shankar, a former vigilance employee, and YouTuber Maridhass in the case.

The complainant had alleged that one Kevin demanded Rs 50 lakh from G Square Realtors to prevent publication of an article in ‘Junior Vikatan’ linking the firm with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin’s son-in-law Sabareesan. It was stated that the article was published in the magazine after the company allegedly refused to pay a bribe.

According to the police statement released on Wednesday, during the investigation, police found evidence that Kevin had financial transactions with a few of the magazine employees. However, as they did not find any merit to the charges made against the directors of ‘Junior Vikatan’ and a few others, they were planning to drop their names from the FIR.

Political parties, including the AIADMK and BJP, and members of the Chennai Press Club had raised strong objections against the police for filing an FIR against a close-to-a-century old magazine and accused the state government of strangling freedom of the press.

