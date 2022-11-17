Fugitive burglar in Tamil Nadu’s Perungalathur held

A daily wage worker hailing from Tamil Nadu’s Egmore who was on the run following his alleged involvement in many burglary cases was arrested Tuesday evening, police said. He was caught while trying to break into another house in Urapakkam.

According to an officer, the accused identified as Appanraj, 32, for over a decade had been stealing valuables like gold after breaking into locked houses.

They recovered the gold ornaments worth 11 sovereigns from him. He was remanded in judicial custody.

The police started to gather evidence based on a complaint from one Varadarajan of new Perungalthur who lost close to eight sovereigns of gold from his house. They analysed CCTV visuals in the area. Varadarajan who was hospitalised for two days, found his gold ornaments in house missing when he returned.

During interrogation, Appanraj confessed to his involvement in house break-ins in close to four houses in Perungalathur. The man stayed in a hut with his wife.

“He used to travel to Perungalathur from Egmore on a local train, identify the locked houses, monitor them a couple of times, break into the houses at appropriate time, loot the valuables and return by train. Anburaj said he would sell the gold ornaments and use some amount of the money to feed the poor in his neigbourhood,” police said.

Police said that several criminal cases are pending against him.

The Peerkankaranai police booked Appanraj under section 457 (house trespass) and 380 (theft) of the IPC.