FSSAI seals Coimbatore café selling alcohol-mixed desserts, other lapses

The Food Safety Authority of India (FSSAI) Thursday sealed a shop in Coimbatore for serious lapses, including selling desserts mixed with alcohol, to customers. According to a statement, a complaint was raised against the cafe to Health Minister Ma Subramanian Wednesday and based on his directions, the authorities inspected the cafe and sealed it.

The authorities said they recovered two half-used liquor bottles at ‘Rolling Dough Cafe’ located on Avinashi Road inside Lakshmi Mill Mall in Coimbatore.

The statement from FSSAI said those preparing the food had no medical fitness certificate. Further, expired items were found and destroyed. The kitchen was not maintained in a hygienic manner and plenty of flies were found. There was no record of pest control measures that were taken. The area was not sanitised, the staff were not wearing masks or gloves, the statement read.

K Tamilselvan, who led the team of officials, said the shop was sealed.

It was also noted that the FSSAI certificate was not displayed prominently at the cafe.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, K Tamilselvan, who led the team of officials, said the shop was sealed and the license was cancelled.

“When we inspected the premises, we found liquor bottles. The cafe is largely visited by the student community. The workers told us that they mix whiskey and brandy in their desserts like caramel custard, which is against the food safety norms. We have collected the samples and have sent them to the laboratory for testing. Based on the reports, we will initiate further action,” he said.