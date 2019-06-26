From rain sequences to Royal Enfield: How Chennai plans to save water in face of water crisis

Advertising

Tamil cinema’s love for rain is unconditional. Be it an emotional scene or a dreamy song sequence, the directors of Kollywood have made sure the rain sequence becomes an integral part of a film. Director Balu Mahendra once famously said in an Interview that when he was in sixth grade, he got the opportunity to witness the making of David Lean’s 1957 movie ‘The Bridge on the River Kwai’ during a school trip. This is when he got inspired to become a filmmaker, especially when the director of the movie shouted ‘rain’ and the ‘rain’ appeared immediately through artificial arrangements. “At that moment I said to myself, one day I should shout ‘rain’ and it should appear,” Balu Mahendra said.

That’s how the summer inspired great filmmakers and many of them made a point to have at least one rain sequence in their movies.

Apparently, after the water crisis in Tamil Nadu, media reports said that the Kollywood filmmakers are rethinking to use such rain sequence in their movies. With the metro water tankers in such high demand, it was reported that the production houses have instructed their directors to avoid using such sequences as it would require close to 40-50 tankers of water.

Advertising

However, Abhirami Ramanathan, a leading distributor, and exhibitor said such reports are nothing more than fabrication. Speaking to indianexpress.com, he said, “Today’s filmmakers are making movies only in natural surroundings only, be it a lake or a river. These artificial rain set-ups were used 20 years back and not now. If they use it, it will be very obvious on the screen.”

He added that even theatres are making an effort to save water by installing waterless urinals.

The television industry, on the other hand, has stopped using rain sequences in its reality shows and soap operas. Recently, in the reality TV show Bigg Boss, host Kamal Haasan said he instructed the crew to avoid keeping swimming pool inside the house and added that the house has been set up in such a way that it has a water meter, so contestants will be using water sparingly.

Meanwhile, motorcycle manufacturer Royal Enfield released a press release earlier today stating that it has introduced dry wash system for motorcycle servicing in Chennai to save close to 18 lakhs litres of water every month. “In a move to do its bit amidst the severe water crisis that the city is facing, Royal Enfield today announced a major shift to motorcycle dry wash systems across all their 20 service centers in Chennai. The implementation of this system will help save approximately 18 lakhs litres of water every month,” the release read.