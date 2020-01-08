From Keeladi findings to Writer’s Corner, 43rd Chennai Book Fair promises to be a literary treat

Tents are being set up ahead of the book fair on January 9. (Express Photo: Shivani Ramakrishnan) Tents are being set up ahead of the book fair on January 9. (Express Photo: Shivani Ramakrishnan)

The highly-anticipated 43rd edition of the Chennai Book Fair will start in two days in the city, with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami set to inaugurate the annual event at YMCA Grounds in Nandanam, Chennai on January 9.

Speaking at a press conference at YMCA grounds on Tuesday, R S Shanmugam, the president of Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI), said, “The Chief Minister will inaugurate the book fair at 6 pm on January 9, following which he will give awards to the best publishers and authors for the year.”

This year, the fair will be held for 13 days, from January 9 to January 21, and will have 750 stalls featuring over 7 lakh books of all genres from publishers across India.

Board members of Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) at the press conference. (Express Photo: Shivani Ramakrishnan) Board members of Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (BAPASI) at the press conference. (Express Photo: Shivani Ramakrishnan)

While books will be the cynosure of all eyes, the organisers have gone above and beyond this year by setting up an exhibition on the recent Keeladi findings. “The 3000-square-feet exhibition, which will be organised in coordination with the Department of Archaeology, will feature replicas of the Keeladi findings. The findings will be displayed in an auditorium titled Keeladi-Eeradi”, said Shanmugam.

S K Murugan, the secretary of BAPASI, added that the fair will showcase a sand sculpture of Thiruvalluvar, created by Orissa sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik, on all 21 days. Besides these, the fair will also feature a Writer’s Corner where eminent authors will introduce their books and connect with readers.

Regarding facilities kept in place, BAPASI has arranged for autos to ferry fairgoers for free to and from the ground entrance at Nandanam, Anna Salai, to the stall at YMCA grounds. “Additionally, the BAPASI is also in talks with Nandanam metro station to encourage commuters to visit the fair and have decided to allow free entry for metro card holders,” said Murugan.

The fair will have 750 stalls of books by different publishers. (Express Photo: Shivani Ramakrishnan) The fair will have 750 stalls of books by different publishers. (Express Photo: Shivani Ramakrishnan)

BAPASI has also set up drinking water and toilet facilities for fairgoers, along with a medical tent for emergencies.

The fair will conclude on January 21 with a valedictory function. “Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will be presiding over the function, where he will honour publishers who have completed 25 years in the industry,” said Shamugam.

