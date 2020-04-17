From funerals for bulls to corona feasts, TN residents take a break from lockdown rules

A section of villages in Tamil Nadu were involved in violating the prohibitory orders and breaking the social distancing norms causing major embarrassment to the law and order in the state. A section of villages in Tamil Nadu were involved in violating the prohibitory orders and breaking the social distancing norms causing major embarrassment to the law and order in the state.

With the state and the central government deploying various stringent measures to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, a section of villages in Tamil Nadu were involved in violating the prohibitory orders and breaking the social distancing norms, causing major embarrassment to the law and order in the state.

On April 12, a video showing scores of villagers providing a farewell to a Jalikkatu-cum-temple bull went viral across the social media platforms. According to local reports, the bull belonging to a temple in Muduvarpatti village near Alanganallur in Madurai had passed away a few days back.

People in the surrounding areas of the town had considered the bull as the pride of their village as it won many awards in Jallikattu events. They had been treating the bull as a diety and been worshipping it. The bull had fallen sick a few weeks back and passed away on Sunday. The mourning villagers subsequently decided to give the bull a farewell.

The bull was placed in a funeral casket, which was decorated with garlands, and other fabrics. The Chellayi Amman temple priest had performed all the rituals for the bull. The procession took place with scores of people walking behind the funeral casket and some even bursting firecrackers in the sky. The bull was laid to rest near a lake in Vettupallam.

The police have registered an FIR against people who participated in the funeral for violating prohibitory orders.

In another incident, a group of youngsters had found themself in a soup after organising a corona feast at Thyagasamudram village in Thanjavur on Wednesday afternoon. According to reports, Sivaguru (29) who had been working in Tiruppur returned to his hometown a few days ago. He had organised the feast as a mark of his return. He had uploaded the video ‘Corona Virundhu’ (Corona Feast) on his Facebook page. The video which went viral across social media platforms showed some 20 men sitting on both sides of the large banana leaf and eating rice, meat, and other items. Based on the complaint from district VAO, the district police have arrested Sivaguru. According to S.Ravichandran, ADSP, Thanjavur, the lawbreakers have been booked under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duty promulgated by public servant), 269(Negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 3 of the Epidemic Disease Act and section 67 of the IT Act.

So far, Tamil Nadu has recorded 1,323 positive cases and 15 deaths due to Covid-19. As many as 283 persons have recovered as well.

