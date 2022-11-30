Fresh language row in Tamil Nadu, Hindi poster at Tiruppur railway station removed

A sign poster outside the Tiruppur railway station information centre in Tamil Nadu has led to another language row over alleged Hindi imposition. The poster bearing the Hindi word ‘Sahyog’, meaning ‘assistance’, was taken down after commuters complained that they were not able to understand what it meant and regional political leaders came out vehemently against it.

The poster had the word ‘Sahyog’ written in Hindi in the middle and transliterated to English and Tamil above and below it, respectively. The poster had replaced an earlier signboard which had the Tamil word ‘Thagaval Maiyyam’, meaning ‘information centre’.

The picture of the Hindi poster shared on social media invited strong reactions. Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss said that the “blatant attempt of the Centre to impose Hindi was condemnable”. He said though the railway station is a central government office, since it is in Tamil Nadu, signboards should be written in Tamil. If needed, these can have information given in English and Hindi as well, he added. He also urged the authorities to take immediate steps to remove the new poster.

Later, Tiruppur South MLA K Selvaraj shared a video of the poster being removed by the officials.

Ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) youth wing leader Udhayanidhi Stain said Hindi could never be imposed on Dravidian soil.

Last month, the Tamil Nadu Assembly adopted a resolution against “imposition” of Hindi and urged the Centre not to implement recommendations of the report of the Parliamentary committee on Official Language.