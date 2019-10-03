Four Tamil Nadu fishermen arrested by Lankan Navy

Four Tamil Nadu fishermen were arrested by Sri Lankan Navy on charges of fishing in the island nation’s waters and their boat impounded on Thursday, a Fisheries Department official said.

Advertising

The fishermen from Pudukottai district were fishing near Neduntheevu when the Lankan Naval personnel on a routine patrol detained them along with the boat, Assistant Director of Fisheries Kumaresan said.

The fishermen along with their boat had been taken to Kankesanthurai Naval base in Jaffna, he added.

On October 1, more than 2,000 fishermen from the state were allegedly attacked and chased away by the Lankan Navy while they were fishing in Indian waters.