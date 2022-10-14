scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 14, 2022

Four PFI offices sealed in Coimbatore

A team led by the South Tahsildar sealed the two PFI offices at Kottaimedu and Vincent Road, official sources said.

The PFI offices at Mettupalayam and Pollachi were sealed. (Representational image)

The Coimbatore district administration on Friday sealed four offices of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) here.

A team led by the South Tahsildar sealed the two PFI offices at Kottaimedu and Vincent Road, official sources said.

Also, the PFI offices at Mettupalayam and Pollachi were sealed.

A huge posse of police were deployed at the above places and also in sensitive areas, they said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Doctor G movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet film is just servi...Premium
Doctor G movie review: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rakul Preet film is just servi...
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma banPremium
Toxic solvent, dodgy tests, gaps in data: Behind Maiden Pharma ban
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on itPremium
Why safe haven gold isn’t shining — but why you need not give up on it
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...Premium
RSS flagging Modi government’s failures reveals anxiety and discont...
More from Chennai

The Centre on September 28 banned the PFI for five years under the stringent anti-terror law UAPA, accusing the Islamic outfit of having “links” with global terror groups such as the ISIS and trying to spread communal hatred in the country.

First published on: 14-10-2022 at 06:03:24 pm
Next Story

Saudi Arabia pushed other OPEC+ nations into oil cut, White House claims

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 14: Latest News
Advertisement