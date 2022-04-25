Four people arrested in Chennai for blackmailing, raping minor

In two different incidents, the Greater Chennai Police arrested four people under POCSO Act for blackmailing and raping a minor.

According to a release issued by the Greater Chennai Police, a 19-year-old youth was arrested by the St Thomas All Women Police Station for allegedly threatening to leak obscene photos of two minor girls of Kerala whom he befriended through Instagram.

The accused, identified as Mark D’ Cruz, was nabbed by the cops on Sunday and later remanded in custody. The police said the parents of the victim lodged a complaint at the Kerala Police’ cyber crime department and the complaint was forwarded to the city police. In the enquiry, the police gathered that the accused is a second-year BBA student at a private college in Chennai. His mobile phone was seized by the cops.

In another incident at Anna Nagar, three people were arrested under POCSO Act by the Anna Nagar All Women Police Station. The police said they received a complaint from a woman who had claimed that a 24-year-old man had sexually assaulted her daughter.

According to the cops, the accused identified as Jayasuriya, a resident of Choolaimedu who works in a private firm had developed a relationship with a 14-year-old girl in his area. The accused had promised the girl that he would marry her and had taken her to a lodge on multiple occasions. Based on the complaint of the victim’s mother, the cops arrested Jayasuriya, lodge manager Stephen Santhosh Kumar (54) of Madurai and assistant Kannan (52) of Sivaganga. They were later remanded in judicial custody.