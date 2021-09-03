Four new industrial estates in Tamil Nadu will generate 7,000 jobs, says Rural Industries Minister Anbarasan

Four industrial estates will be established across Tamil Nadu to ensure balanced growth across the state, Minister for Rural Industries TM Anbarasan said Thursday. The industrial estates will be developed by the Tamil Nadu Small Industries Development Corporation (Tansidco) at Manapparai in Tiruchirappalli district, Kaverirajapuram in Thiruvallur district, Kodur in Chengalpattu district and Sakkimangalam in Madurai district across a total of 394 acres at a project cost of Rs 218.22 crore.

“These industrial estates will generate 7,000 jobs,” Anbarasan said in the Assembly during a debate seeking grants for his department.

The minister also announced several measures to boost the MSME sector which he said is the chief driver of job creation. “While the budget allocated Rs 280 crore for the sector in the current fiscal, a subsidy of Rs 168 crore has been disbursed to 1,975 MSMEs as of July 31,” he said.

Other announcements made by the minister include modernisation of 10 industrial cooperative tea factories in Nilgiris district at an estimated cost of Rs 50.06 crore with assistance from the state government and loan aid from the Rural Infrastructure Development Fund (RIDF) of Nabard.

Tansidco will establish a new park for sculptors across 19 acres at Kadambadi in Chengalpattu district at a cost of Rs 23 crore. “This Sculptors Park will generate direct employment for 100 artists and indirect employment for 1,000 persons,” Anbarasan added.

An exclusive showroom-cum-sales centre will also be established in Chennai to market steel, wooden furniture and other TANSI products, besides launching an e-commerce portal for sale of TANSI products.

Basic infrastructure facilities will be provided for 585 new MSME units at the Arignar Anna Industrial Cooperative Estate at Kittampalayam in Coimbatore district at a cost of Rs 17.57 crore. Fifty startups will be granted Rs 10 lakh each under the Tamil Nadu Startup Seed Grant Fund (TANSEED).

The minister said the minimum educational qualification required for getting assistance under the New Entrepreneur-cum-Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS) will be brought down to Class XII and the cap on individual-based capital subsidy will be enhanced from Rs 50 lakh to Rs 75 lakh. SC/ST/differently abled entrepreneurs will be provided 10 per cent additional capital subsidy.

In addition, the Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers Association (COSIEMA) will establish a private industrial park across 42.42 acres at Solavampalayam village in Coimbatore district’s Kinathukadavu. Infrastructure for the same will be provided at a cost of Rs 18.13 crore with government grant of Rs 9.06 crore.

The minister further announced that four godowns of SAGOSERVE, the co-operative society for sago manufacturers, will be modernised at a cost of Rs 45.05 crore by adding conveyors and other infrastructure. A new godown of 1.07 lakh sq ft will also be built at a cost of Rs 40 crore to increase the capacity of existing SAGOSERVE godowns.

“An MOU will be executed between TAICO Bank and Tamil Nadu Industrial Investment Corporation to pave the way for easy sanction of a large number of loans to MSMEs,” said Anbarasan.

The department added that training programmes of the Entrepreneurship Development and Innovation Institute (EDII) and those for beneficiaries of Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme (UYEGP) and NEEDS will be digitised with a grant of Rs 1 crore.