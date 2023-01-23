scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Four killed as crane collapses during Tamil Nadu temple festival

The devotees, hanging from the crane, were about to garland the Draupadi Amman temple deity in the annual event taking place after Pongal but the crane suddenly came crashing down, said the police.

A video of the incident widely on social media showed the crane crashing down and people screaming to rescue those who were trapped.
Four people were killed and four others were injured after a crane collapsed during a temple procession in Keezhveedhi village near Nemili in Tamil Nadu’s Ranipet district Sunday night.

According to the police, the mishap happened at the Draupadi Amman temple around 8 pm. The devotees, hanging from the crane, were about to garland the Draupadi Amman temple deity in the annual event taking place after Pongal but the crane suddenly came crashing down, said the police.

A video of the incident widely on social media showed the crane crashing down and people screaming to rescue those who were trapped. The police rushed in and took the injured to the government hospital in Arakkonam. Three people were declared dead on arrival and the rest were said to be in critical condition.

On Monday, one more person died taking the number of casualties to four. The police said they arrested the crane operator, Murugan 34, and are carrying out further inquiry.

“The road leading to the temple was poor, the crane, unfortunately, lost balance and fell. Four people were injured and they were being provided treatment at Arakkonam, Kancheepuram and Thiruvallur government hospitals,” an official attached to the Nemili police station said.

Close to 1,000 people from neighbouring villages had gathered to witness the event and adequate police were deployed for security.

First published on: 23-01-2023 at 11:18 IST
