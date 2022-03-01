Four held in Chennai for sexually assaulting minor for over a month

Four persons, including a medical student, were recently arrested by Chennai Police for allegedly repeatedly sexually assaulting a 13-year-old girl for over a month. The accused also reportedly introduced her to drugs, said the police.

According to the police, the girl complained of some health complications, following which, she opened up to her parents and narrated her ordeal. Based on a complaint filed at Vadapalani All Women police station, the police arrested the accused under the provisions of the POCSO Act.

The police said accused Vasanth Girish, 20, of Kanyakumari, a dental student, befriended the victim through Instagram. The accused then developed a relationship with the minor girl and then introduced her to drugs and sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions.

Later, she was also sexually assaulted by three more persons, who are closely associated with Vasanth, for over a month. The other accused were identified as Bala Sivaji alias Ranjith (25) of Virudhunagar, Vishal (20) of Kolapakkam, Chennai and Prasanna (32) of Nanganallur, Chennai.

The police are conducting further inquiry to ascertain if more people are involved in the incident.