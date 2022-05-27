Four arrested for murder of Tamil Nadu BJP’s SC wing leader

The Greater Chennai Police arrested four people in connection with the murder of Tamil Nadu BJP’s SC wing district secretary (Chennai central) Balachander V (33) in Chintadripet on Tuesday.

The police, in a statement on Thursday, said M Pradeep (26) and his brother M Sanjay (24) of Chintandripet, K Kalairajan (28) of Ezhil Nagar in Perumbakkam and J Jothi (30) of Chintadripet were arrested on Wednesday night in connection with the murder. The cops said they also seized a motorbike, mobile phone and three knives.

Chennai News Live | Follow latest news updates from your city

The deceased – who had pending criminal cases against himself including two related to attempted murder – was even provided an armed guard by the police after he complained of threat to his life. “During the inquiry, we found that Balachander had previous enmity with Pradeep and his father Mohan. Pradeep, along with his friends, hatched a plan to kill Balachander,” the statement said.

It added that Pradeep had around 19 criminal cases against him, including 12 related to attempted murder, while Sanjay had seven criminal cases, including one attempt-to-murder case, against him. The police noted that Jothi and Kalairajan too had pending criminal cases against themselves.

According to the police, around 07.30 pm on Tuesday, Balachander was at Swamy Naicken Street in Chintadripet when a gang arrived in two-wheelers and attacked him with weapons before fleeing. He was taken to the nearby government hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. BJP workers later staged a sit-in protest near the hospital demanding that the cops take action against the culprits.

Also Read | Chennai: 3 more arrested for organising illegal party at Anna Nagar mall

Chintadripet police registered a case of murder and began investigation. Chennai police commissioner Shankar Jiwal, who had visited the spot, said seven special teams had been deputed to carry out the investigation. He had said that they suspected that the murder was the fallout of previous enmity.