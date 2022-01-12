Forty IIT-Madras boarders test positive for Covid-19

The Indian Institute of Technology – Madras (IIT-M) on Wednesday said that 40 boarders, including students and faculty members, have tested positive for Covid-19 between January 9 and 11.

“Students are under quarantine as per the guidelines of the health authorities. Food is being supplied to their hostel rooms… All students who have tested positive, whether asymptomatic or not, are being cared for at a government healthcare facility as per the Greater Chennai Corporation guidelines,” an IIT-M release read.

Also read | Centre appoints new directors at four IITs, including Delhi

“IIT Madras has urged everyone on campus to follow the necessary safety precautions such as maintaining social distance, wearing face masks, frequent hand washing, and avoiding unnecessary travel. The institute is taking all precautions to control and mitigate the outbreak and to keep the residents on our campus safe,” the release added.

Chennai as well as other districts of the state have witnessed a surge in Covid-19 cases in recent days. The state capital recorded 6,484 fresh cases on Tuesday, taking the city’s overall caseload to 6,01,232. A total of 1,389 people were discharged on Tuesday, leaving the active tally at 35,833. The positivity rate as of January 10 stood at 18.1 per cent.

Also read | Tamil Nadu to operate special buses for Pongal from January 17 to 19

Meanwhile, the Greater Chennai Police has said that devotees would not be allowed to enter Sri Parthasarathy temple in Triplicane from 10pm on Wednesday (today) till 6am on Thursday during the Vaikunta Ekadesi festival as part of the Covid-19 restrictions imposed by the government.

The annual festival is considered one of the major events in Chennai. Thousands of people used to throng the Parthasarathy temple and stand in long queues from the previous night to catch a glimpse of the deity. As per the advisory from the police, devotees would be allowed to enter the temple after 6:15am on Thursday and they can have the darshan till 8pm adhering to Covid-19 guidelines issued by the government. Senior citizens above 65 years and those with co-morbidities, pregnant women, and children below 10 years have been advised not to visit the temple for darshan.

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department has made arrangements to telecast the festival live on television as well as on YouTube.

As part of the guidelines issued by the state government, devotees will not be allowed to enter the temple from January 14 to 18.