Former Tamil Nadu minister and DMK leader A Rahman Khan passes away

Former Tamil Nadu cabinet minister and senior DMK leader A Rahman Khan passed away on Thursday. Rahman, 77, was undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Chennai.

Rahman was a five-time MLA and secured a hattrick victory from the Chepauk constituency, in 1977, 1980, and 1984. He successfully contested from Poonga Nagar in 1989 and from Ramanathapuram in 1996.

During the DMK regime in 1996, when M Karunanidhi was the chief minister, Rahman was appointed as the Minister for Labour Welfare. He also served as a party’s spokesperson. Rahman was a member of DMK’s high-level working committee.

In a statement, DMK president MK Stalin condoled Rahman’s death and called it a great personal loss. Taking to Facebook, Stalin wrote “I am deeply saddened by the demise of Rahman, the former minister and a member of the party’s high-level working committee. He is one of the lion soldiers of the party. Periyar, Anna, and Kalaignar were fascinated by the wisdom in his speeches. Just a few days before during the online discussion with the committee members, Rahman said to take care of my health and added it is very important for the nation at this time. In reply, I told him to take care of his health too as it is important for the development of not just minority communities but for the party as well as the state, he was in tears. My heart is unable to accept that he has left me and millions of DMK cadres.”

