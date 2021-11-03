Former Tamil Nadu cop arrested on charges of burglary

A former police constable has been arrested on charges of burglary in Coimbatore district of Tamil Nadu. The cop, identified as Muneeswaran (35), had been terminated from service in 2019 following allegations of various offences against him.

Police said two men broke into an empty house at Senthil Nagar in Karumathampatti at around 1 am. The owner, Nirmala, along with her two daughters, had gone to visit her mother on Monday.

However, the neighbours, on hearing noises of the burglars breaking in, alerted the local police station. When the burglars were about to escape, Muneeswaran was caught by the neighbours and later handed over to the police.

The CCTV footage obtained from a nearby residence showed the men, without wearing any masks, breaking into the house.

Muneeswaran was arrested and later remanded in judicial custody. Police have launched a hunt for the other accused.

During the probe, it was found that Muneeswaran is a former police officer who was part of the armed reserve of the Coimbatore city. A laptop and digital camera were found from him.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Karumathapatty police officers said that the former cop is a native of Sivaganga district and belongs to the 2011 batch. The police added that he was terminated from service for being involved in various similar offences.

Sources said that Muneeswaran had become an alcoholic after losing his job. He had been arrested previously in two similar cases and was released from prison on bail a few months ago, they added.