Former Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palaniswami elected leader of AIADMK legislature party

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Monday announced that former Chief Minister and AIADMK’s joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami has been elected as the Leader of Opposition. The decision was taken by the party after holding a three-hour marathon meeting with the newly elected legislators at the party headquarters in Chennai.

After the meeting, Palaniswami came out smiling and waved at the crowd gathered outside. Within a few minutes, the official announcement was made. In the letter, which had both the signatures of EPS and OPS, it was noted that EPS was chosen unanimously by the elected legislators.

On Friday, the party meeting with the newly elected MLAs concluded without arriving at an amicable solution. In the meeting, sources said OPS and his fraction of MLAs had claimed that some of the pre-poll decisions of EPS like announcing the 10.5 reservation to the Vanniyar Community, urging the Centre to bring seven sub-sects of the DevendraKula Vellalar community under one group backfired the party in the polls. In reply, EPS and his supporters have claimed that the party has won more seats in the Western Region due to their efforts and the loss was due to the ineffectiveness of functionaries in other regions managed by OPS.

This will be the first time Palaniswami would be serving as the party’s legislature leader. O Pannerselvam served the position for a short time in 2006 before Jayalalithaa replaced him.

In the recently concluded assembly polls, the DMK-led alliance won 159 seats while the AIADMK-led NDA alliance 75 seats in the 234 member house. On their own, DMK won 133 seats and AIADMK netted 66 seats.