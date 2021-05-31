Former Tamil Nadu AIADMK minister booked for rape after actor lodges complaint

Former AIADMK minister M Manikandan has been booked for rape based on a complaint by a 36-year-old actor. Besides rape, Chennai’s Adyar All Women Police have also booked Manikandan under IPC Sections entailing criminal intimidation, miscarriage without women’s consent and voluntarily causing hurt.

In her complaint, the actor has accused Manikandan of luring her into a relationship on the pretext of marriage. She said the former Tamil Nadu Information Technology minister forced her to abort, attacked her on multiple occasions, and even issued death threats.

Addressing reporters, the woman said she was introduced to the minister in 2017 through a mutual friend when she was working for Malaysian Tourism. The actor claimed that the minister went into a relationship with her on the pretext of investing in Malaysia. After a few days, the Minister had promised to marry the actor, despite him being married already.

She claimed that she was in a relationship with the AIADMK minister for five years and during that period, the accused had sexually exploited her and had forced her to undergo abortions on multiple occasions.

The actor also claimed Manikandan had threatened to upload intimate pictures and videos of her on the Internet if she did not return to Malaysia. She shared WhatsApp conversations and other documents to support her claim with the media.

The Indian Express tried to reach Manikandan but he could not be contacted.

Manikandan was elected to the legislative assembly in 2016 from the Ramanathapuram constituency and had served as the Minister of Information Technology of Tamil Nadu till 2019.