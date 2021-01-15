Former MP and Tamil Maanila Congress leader BS Gnanadesikan passes away

Former Member of Parliament and vice-president of Tamil Maanila Congress (TMC) party, BS Gnanadesikan (71) passed away in Chennai on Friday. As per reports, he was admitted to Apollo Hospital on November 11 where he was being treated for an age-related illness.

Gnanadesikan was a staunch follower of Congress leader and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Kamaraj. In 1996, when GK Moopanar-led faction split away from the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), Gnanadesikan joined Moopanar and served as the general secretary of the party till 2002. After Moopanar’s demise, his son GK Vasan merged the TMC with TNCC and Gnanadesikan returned to the Congress fold. From 2011-2014, he served as the president of TNCC. In 2014 December, he returned to TMC and stayed with the party till his last breath.

One of the seasoned politicians in Tamil Nadu, Gnanadesikan was elected to the Rajya Sabha twice from 2001-2007 and from 2007-2013.

Several political leaders including DMK leader MK Stalin, AMMK leader TTV Dhinakaran, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanaswamy condoled the death of the veteran politician.

Tamil Maanila Congress president GK Vasan said Gnanadesikan reflected Tamil people’s thoughts in the parliament. Tamil Nadu Congress Committee leader KS Alagiri said Gnanadesikan had the trust of former Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, and Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. “Excellent lawyer, a warm-hearted person. Throughout his life, he lived as a Nationalist. His loss is irreplaceable,” Azhagiri said in a statement.

Gnanadesikan is survived by his wife and two children.