Former IAS officer Santhosh Babu joins Kamal Haasan’s party

Former IAS officer and principle secretary of Tamil Nadu Information Technology Santhosh Babu joined Kamal Haasan’s political party Makkal Needhi Maiam in Chennai on Tuesday. The celebrated Tamil Nadu cadre belongs to the 1995 batch and took voluntary retirement earlier this year, despite having many years left to his service.

Kamal Haasan provided the MNM membership card to Babu and made him party’s general secretary – Head office. The former civil servant would be responsible for handling IT, Data, Research, policy, and election manifesto.

“I am happy to join MNM which is level-headed, democratic, and works for the upliftment of a common man. This is the only honest party that wants to bring a change in Tamil Nadu politics and that’s the reason why people like us are attracted to Kamal Ji’s party. If we take the UK or the USA, the livelihood of a man in a village and the town will be on the same level. But here, especially in Tamil Nadu, there is a great divide between the rural and urban sectors. We can bring a change only if there is an innovative leader. The potential of our youngsters is world-class. We have to compare the potential we have, to what we have achieved. So many things which are too complicated can be made easy with proper governance and technology and MNM is capable of achieving that,” Santhosh said.

MNM leader Haasan, who touched upon various other topics during the press meet, said he would seek actor Rajinikanth’s support before the election campaign. Responding to a question on Rajinikanth’s political entry, Haasan said: “My first priority will be the health of my friend Rajini, I have more interest in his health than in his politics. During our times in the film industry, we have been competitors but there was no jealousy. Even in politics, it will be the same.”

Commenting on the nationwide farmer’s protest, Haasan said the NDA government’s handling of the issue is like playing the violin when Rome was in flame. “Be it any government, they should not take this lightly. They should keep aside their agenda, and address this very important issue. All he (Modi) needs to do is pan and look at my farmers. Have a dialogue, it’s long overdue. I am not saying please, I am saying he must have a dialogue. It is important for the nation,” Haasan said.

