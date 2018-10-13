Former Tamil Nadu minister Parithi Ilamvazhuthi passes away at 58

Late Karunanidhi often referred to Parithi Ilamvazhuthi as ‘Indrajit’ or ‘Veera Abhimanyu’. Late Karunanidhi often referred to Parithi Ilamvazhuthi as ‘Indrajit’ or ‘Veera Abhimanyu’.

Former Tamil Nadu deputy speaker and IB minister Parithi Ilamvazhuthi passed away due to a cardiac arrest in Chennai on Saturday. He was 58.

Parithi started his political career at the age of 25 and served as a six-time MLA from Egmore constituency since 1989 on a DMK ticket. In 2011, he lost to K Nalla Thambi of DMDK. Late Karunanidhi often referred to him as ‘Indrajit’ or ‘Veera Abhimanyu’ for his work as the then opposition MLA.

Read in Tamil

The former DMK general secretary was elected as the deputy speaker in the 11th Tamil Nadu Assembly between 1996-2001 and served as the Minister for Information Broadcasting and Publicity between 2006-2011 under M Karunanidhi’s government.

Parithi later switched over to the AIADMK following differences with MK Stalin in June in 2013. A day after his joining, he was appointed as the chief executive committee member of the party.

Following J Jayalalithaa’s death, Parithi sided with the O Pannerselvam faction. However, he was expelled on charges of anti-party activities. He later became the organising secretary of ousted leader TTV Dhinakaran’s Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK).

For all the latest Chennai News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd