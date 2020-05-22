Former DMK deputy general secretary VP Duraisamy joins BJP

Duraisamy joined the BJP at the party’s headquarters in Chennai Duraisamy joined the BJP at the party’s headquarters in Chennai

Former MP and DMK deputy general secretary VP Duraisamy joined the Bharatiya Janata Party Friday in presence of state president L Murugan at its headquarters Kamalalayam in Chennai, a day after he was stripped of his post by party leader MK Stalin.

The decision was taken by the DMK headquarters two days after Duraisamy called on BJP leader Murugan. The former termed the meeting as a ‘’courtesy call’’ adding that he and Murugan hailed from Namakkal district and they had contested against each other in the 2016 assembly election.

On Thursday, without mentioning any particular reason, the DMK removed Duraisamy from the deputy general secretary post and replaced him with Rajya Sabha MP Anthiyur Selvaraj. Both Selvaraj and Duraisamy belong to Scheduled castes. In 2019, Selvaraj leapfrogged Duraisamy to secure a Rajya Sabha seat in 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Addressing the reporters, Duraisamy said “I worked for a long time in DMK without expecting any favour. In the last few years, DMK has deviated from the ideology for which the party was started. No party has recognised and given top posts to Dalits apart from BJP. If Periyar and Anna had been alive today, they would have congratulated Murugan on his appointment as BJP leader.” he said.

Duraisamy added that the DMK had been brainwashing the party cadres that BJP was working only for the development of a certain community. “BJP is the only party which is working for the welfare of Hindus, Muslims, Christians, and SC/ST’s. I realised it now and hence I have joined the party,” he said.

He added that though parties speak louder against casteism they are the ones who are developing it inside the party. “We know what happened after the DMP MPs met the Chief Secretary. I hope VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, who fights for the rights for the oppressed communities will understand my situation.

Wherever you go there is caste politics. Leaders from DMK and AIADMK met each other and there were no questions raised. But when I go and meet my brother Murugan it is considered a sin. Is there different justice for different castes?” Duraisamy asked.

When asked whether his decision to join BJP is because of the fact that DMK didn’t offer him the RS seat, Duraisamy said he never ran behind posts and claimed he is a just a politician not an opportunist. “Joining BJP is like falling into my mother’s lap. It will take good care of me,” he said.

He said whatever the BJP headquarters directs him to do, he will do it for the welfare of the people. Further he added that he had been watching Narendra Modi closely and said the PM is working hard to revive the economy and uplift the lives of downtrodden communities.

This isn’t the first time Duraisamy has switched sides. He served as the deputy speaker from 1989 to 1991. He then quit DMK and joined AIADMK. Within a year, he returned to DMK. He served as the Rajya Sabha MP from 1995-2001. And again during the DMK regime between 2006 -11, he was appointed as the deputy speaker.

