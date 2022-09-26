Former CM and DMK founder Arignar Anna’s statue desecrated in Villupuram district

A life-sized statue of former Tamil Nadu chief minister and DMK founder CN Annadurai, popularly known as Arignar Anna, was found desecrated at Kandamangalam on the Villupuram-Puducherry national highway Monday morning.

The head of the sculpture was found covered with a cloth and the statue was garlanded with a pair of slippers and a photograph of Nilgiris DMK MP A Raja. The residents alerted the local police about the incident. Additional security has been provided in the area.

The head of the sculpture was found covered with a cloth and the statue was garlanded with a pair of slippers and a photograph of Nilgiris DMK MP A Raja. (Source: TamildiaryIn/Twitter) The head of the sculpture was found covered with a cloth and the statue was garlanded with a pair of slippers and a photograph of Nilgiris DMK MP A Raja. (Source: TamildiaryIn/Twitter)

Police officials said as per the initial inquiry, the miscreants had desecrated the statue Sunday midnight. “The onlookers informed us about the incident on Monday morning and we soon visited the spot. There are no surveillance cameras around the area; we believe the incident must have happened by midnight. Based on the complaint of a DMK worker, an FIR has been registered. We will nab the perpetrators soon,” an official said.

The police have booked a case under Sections 153 A(b) (commits any act which is prejudicial to the maintenance of harmony between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities, and which disturbs or is likely to disturb the public tranquillity), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the Indian Penal Code read with Section 3 of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

Vikravandi DMK MLA N Pugazhenthi took to Twitter and stated that they visited the spot and later registered a complaint at the Kandamangalam police station.