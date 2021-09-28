Chennai: Former BJP national secretary H Raja uses derogatory term for mediapersons

Former BJP National Secretary H Raja, who is infamous for passing inappropriate remarks against the judiciary and the Opposition, landed himself in a fresh controversy once again for passing disrespectful remarks against mediapersons Monday.

Raja, who has a habit of accusing the media of bias towards parties and leaders not affiliated with BJP, Monday called media personnel ‘presstitutes’ during a press meet.

Responding to Raja’s comments, Chennai Press Club Joint Secretary Bharathi Tamizhan issued a statement where he said journalists are becoming soft targets for politicians and other anti-social elements. He said all democratic forces who believe in freedom of speech should condemn Raja’s act.

Thamizhan further said, “Journalists, media can be criticised but that should be done in an honest and constructive manner. He added that the media cannot be threatened nor silenced with false allegations.”

“The Chennai Press Club strongly condemns Raja’s indecent speech. Not just Raja, a few others have also been passing such remarks against journalists and the media. This should not be just condemned but stopped,” the statement read.

The club said the eerie silence of the saffron party on this issue raises serious questions whether the party endorses such comments. “We hope BJP will take action against H Raja,” the statement added.

On Monday, K Krishnasamy, the leader of Puthiya Tamizhagam, Arjun Sampath, the founder of Hindu Makkal Katchi, BJP functionary Radha Ravi and a couple of leaders of lesser-known outfits addressed reporters after viewing a preview show of the movie ‘Rudhrathandavam’ directed by Mohan G, starring Richie Richard, Gautam Vasudev Menon among others. Raja was a part of this press meet.

Terming the movie “very good and educational”, Raja lectured about how the movie has sent a strong message against religious conversion, how youngsters are addicted to drugs and how girls are mistaking infatuation for love.

Taking a dig at popular Tamil director Pa Ranjith, Raja added that those who criticised great Chola emperor Raja Raja Chozhan still exist in the Tamil movie industry and people who watch their movies are anti-Tamil.

He further alleged that there is no “Tamil without Hindu religion” and used a derogatory term for the media and asked them not to endorse the people who support religious conversion.

Condemning Raja’s speech, journalists and activists asked the media fraternity to boycott his meetings in the future.