Former AIADMK minister C Vijayabaskar booked in disproportionate assets case

The Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption on Monday registered a case against former Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar. Searches were carried out on as many 50 premises linked to the AIADMK leader and his associates starting 7 am Monday in connection with allegations of possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of Rs 23.85 lakh.

The DVAC sleuths in a release said, “During the search, net cash of Rs 23,85,700, 4.87 kilogram of gold articles, RC books of 136 goods vehicles and other property documents were identified, 10 hard discs and other incriminating documents pertaining to the case have been seized. Further investigation is going on.”

Filing an FIR against him and his spouse as well, the anti-graft sleuths held searches in 50 locations including 32 in Pudukkotai, eight in Chennai, four in Tiruchirapalli, two each in Coimbatore and Chengalpet and one each in Madurai and Kancheepuram.

The locations include the residence of Vijayabaskar, his relatives, friends, and other business partners, offices of the business firms in which he is properitor/share holder and educational Institutions run by a trust administered by the family of the AIADMK leader.

A prima facie case is made out and sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act and the IPC is invoked, the FIR said.

Vijayabaskar, the AIADMK’s organisational secretary and Pudukottai north district secretary, was elected from Viralimalai Assembly constituency in the Cauvery delta district for a third time in a row in the Assembly election held in April this year.

According to the FIR, a verification process revealed that Vijayabaskar accumulated maximum assets, ‘intentionally enriched himself’ during the check period from April 1, 2016 to March 31, 2021. Vijayabaskar’s wife Ramya, by holding properties like an apartment, by making investments in partnership firms, banks, insurance policies, ‘intentionally abetted’ her husband, it said.

“Each team in every location comprises at least six personnel in addition to policemen deployed for security purposes,” a vigilance official told PTI. Totally, over 250 personnel are involved in search operations.

Vijayabaskar is the fourth member of the previous AIADMK cabinet after MR Vijayabaskar, SP Velumani and KC Veeramani, to face a case of disproportionate assets.

Top leaders of the AIADMK O Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswami condemned the raids and case, saying it showed political vendetta, an effort to get ‘temporary happiness’ as the DMK government could not tolerate the state-wide celebrations of the AIADMK’s golden jubilee. “The AIADMK is a great organisation, similar to a fathomless ocean,” they said in a statement, adding the party would not be cowed down by the DMK regime’s raids.

Though the DMK may spread slander and “whatever may be the cases against as many party office-bearers, we would like to convey that no one will be able to stop the huge victories of the AIADMK in future,” the statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)