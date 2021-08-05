Former AIADMK minister E Madhusudhanan passes away at 81

According to a bulletin issued by Apollo Hospital, E Madhusudhanan was admitted on July 18 with multi-organ dysfunction and sepsis. (Source: Facebook/E Madhusudhanan)

AIADMK presidium chairman and former minister E Madhusudhanan (81) died in Chennai Thursday after a prolonged illness. According to a bulletin issued by Apollo Hospital, he was admitted on July 18 with multi-organ dysfunction and sepsis.

“He was treated in the critical care unit by a multi-disciplinary medical team. Despite all active medical measures, his condition deteriorated gradually and passed away today (Thursday),” the bulletin added.

A loyalist to late AIADMK leaders M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, Madhusudhanan was elected as an MLA from Radhakrishnan Nagar in North Chennai. He served as the Minister for Handloom and Textiles under J Jayalalithaa from 1991-96. In 2007, he was named as the presidium chairman of the party.

Party coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami condoled the death of Madhusudhanan, one of the oldest party functionaries. In a joint statement, the leaders said they are “deeply saddened by the demise of their brother”.

Deeply saddened by the passing of our senior party leader, Thiru #Madhusudhanan, former Minister & Presidium Chairman of #AIADMK. My heartfelt condolences to the family members and prayers for the departed soul. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/odCzYcO60r — Dr C Vijayabaskar (@Vijayabaskarofl) August 5, 2021

“Since the inception of AIADMK till his last breath, he worked hard for the welfare of the party. He was a faithful cadre of Puratchi Thalaivar, a commander of Amma. History will remember his services to the party. His demise is an irreplaceable loss for the party and to the fans of Puratchi Thalaivar,” the statement read.

The leaders recalled that Madhusudhanan ran MGR’s fan club in north Chennai in the 1950s and set up night schools for the benefit of children in that area. They said that Madhusudhanan had gone to prison almost 48 times for the party. “Nicknamed ‘Anjanenjan’, Madhusudhanan was made party’s propaganda secretary, MGR Mandram secretary by Amma,” the leaders said in their statement.

“As a mark of respect, the party flags will be flown at half-mast in Tamil Nadu as well as in other areas where the AIADMK unit is functioning and all events will be cancelled for three days from today (Thursday),” the statement added.