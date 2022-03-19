Accused of harassing elderly woman, ABVP ex-chief held

Former ABVP national president Dr Subbiah Shanmugam was arrested in Chennai on Saturday in connection with a July 2020 case in which he was accused of harassing a 62-year-old widow living alone in her apartment in Chennai city suburbs.

When the victim, whose family came under pressure from police and politicians, had chosen to not follow up the case even as an FIR was filed in the case, senior police officers said the latest development in the case was based on the same FIR which the then AIADMK government did not probe.

Dr Shanmugam was the professor and head of the Department of Surgical Oncology at the Kilpauk Medical College and Government Royapettah Hospital. He was suspended from service a few weeks ago, said police. “The arrest was following the suspension and the FIR against him,” said an officer.

🗞️ Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access the best Election reporting and analysis 🗞️

The charges against Dr Shanmugam include peeing and throwing used surgical masks on her doorstep after a minor disagreement they had over the usage of her parking lot. The woman had demanded fee for allowing him to use her parking space.

The complaint filed at the Adambakkam police station in the city said the problems started when Dr Shanmugam approached the woman for permission to use one of her two parking lots.

“He was outraged when she demanded rent for it. The complaint said he first broke a signboard at the parking lot. After that, several actions continued, including calls asking the woman whether she needed chicken, knowing well that she is a vegetarian. Urinates in front of the door, throwing used surgical masks, garbage and muck on the doorstep were other complaints,” said an officer.

The former ABVP leader was also spotted on the CCTV footage and there were photographs of him peeing on his neighbour’s doorstep.

It was the victim’s nephew, Balaji Vijayaraghavan, who helped her file a complaint.

“She was living alone after her husband’s demise. We decided to file a complaint as he was reluctant to take any corrective steps. We were concerned about her safety,” Vijayaraghavan had told The Indian Express in July 2020.

Dr Shanmuagm, however, claimed that the CCTV footage was “doctored” and that the complaint was “false”.

The RSS, BJP leadership and ABVP national leadership closely monitored the development, and the ABVP had even issued a statement claiming that the complaint was withdrawn. Even though the FIR was already filed, the victim chose not to follow it up. As the AIADMK, an ally of BJP was ruling the state, the victim’s family also chose to ignore the case.

Despite the controversy and the viral CCTV footage, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had appointed him as a board member of the upcoming AIIMS in Madurai in October 2020. However, several Tamil politicians had criticised the Centre, blaming the appointment as an “endorsement of his indecent behaviour”.